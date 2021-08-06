Florida Chamber poll shows DeSantis in strong position over Democratic rivals  

The latest Florida Chamber statewide poll shows likely Florida voters overwhelmingly support Gov. Ron DeSantis with a strong job approval rating of 54 percent, receiving 87 percent support from Republicans and 52 percent from No Party Affiliations.

“COVID-19, job creation, and the economy are the leading issues Florida voters care about,” said Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson. “Thanks to the leadership and swift action taken by Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature, COVID-19 liability protections were signed into law, allowing Florida’s economy to remain open and jump to the 15th largest economy in the world – and voters clearly appreciate a Governor who does the right things.”

The Chamber’s statewide poll shows nearly all Florida voters support Florida’s local businesses, with 92 percent of those polled expressing confidence. The actions of Gov. DeSantis and the Florida Legislature led to an economy that bounced back quickly from the initial COVID-19 pandemic, allowing local businesses to keep Floridians employed, grow and diversify Florida’s economy, and serve their communities with over 800 new residents moving to Florida each day.

When looking ahead to 2022, new analysis shows Florida has almost 14.5 million registered voters. Democrats lead over Republicans has fallen to only 62,602 registered voters, the lowest gap in modern history. For the first half of 2021, new NPA registrations have outpaced voter registrations for either major party.

“As the Florida Chamber’s political team monitors political trends across Florida, the trends in voter registration clearly show Republicans steadily gaining ground over Democrats across Florida each month,” said A. Duda and Sons, Inc. Senior Vice President, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer, and Florida Chamber Political Council Chair Tracy Duda Chapman. “Their analyses shows these trends put Florida just months away from Republicans having a voter registration lead for the first-time in Florida history.”

Gubernatorial Head-to-Head

The Florida Chamber poll also found that Governor DeSantis is in a strong position heading towards 2022. He holds a solid lead over both potential Democratic challengers heading towards his re-election campaign.

DeSantis enjoys an 8 percent lead over former Gov. Charlie Crist, benefiting from 85 percent support from Republicans and 50 percent support from NPA’s. DeSantis leads Crist among NPA’s by 8 percent.

DeSantis also enjoys a 9 percent lead over Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried, benefiting from 85 percent support from Republicans and 49 percent support from NPA’s. DeSantis leads Fried among NPA’s by 10 percent.