Friday, August 6, 2021
Unscrupulous landscaper

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Re: your article about our attorney general arresting a landscaper for not performing tasks he was paid for.
Your article quoted our attorney general stating she had 100 complaints.
Did anyone contact a volunteer group here in The Villages that received over 400 complaints about this company? If anyone tried you might have found out that every time this group tried to get local law enforcement involved they were just turned away with the excuse “civil case and we don’t get involved.”
They finally found a detective who would look into these complaints and actually arrested the principal officer of the company and this person confessed to cheating the people he contracted with. However, the local prosecutor not only refused to go to court, but released him without notifying the police officer he was released.
This allowed the accused to not only continue his practice of scamming new people but to allow him to open additional companies utilizing other names as his old company was becoming to well known for all the wrong reasons.
Perhaps, our attorney general would like to also address this.

Bob Strongin
Village of Springdale

 

