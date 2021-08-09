93.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, August 9, 2021
type here...

Hate will eat you up

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

A letter from Gerard Ragan, where he uses a demeaning descriptor to describe people with whom he disagrees, is as childish as his letter. In another obvious and inane attempt by Democrats to slander Gov. DeSantis in advance of an election, Mr. Ragan opines that all of Gov. DeSantis’ daily actions are because, “I am running for President of the U.S.”
Apparently, Mr. Ragan has inside knowledge that no one else has. I haven’t heard Gov. DeSantis declare a run for the presidency. In fact, he hasn’t, which renders Mr. Ragan’s whole letter just another unfounded accusation without merit.
He accuses “ Trumpublicans” of “smoke screening” when his whole letter was just that, smoke screen of disinformation about our governor.
Here we have another Trump Derangement Syndrome person who can’t shake his hatred of President Trump and now shines his TDS on Gov. DeSantis. Hate will eat you up, Mr. Ragan.

Larry Moran
Village of Mallory Square

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Hate will eat you up

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that hating former President Trump and Gov. DeSantis is bad for your health.

Biden is causing lots of problems

A Village of Santiago resident ticks off a list of the problems President Biden is creating. Read her Letter to the Editor.

No shade at Everglades Softball Complex

A Village of Summerhill resident cannot believe there are only palm trees to provide shade at the Everglades Softball Complex.

The Villages needs a mask mandate

A Village of Sabal Chase resident responds to a previous letter writer who argued that The Villages doesn’t need a mask mandate.

Gov. DeSantis is dangerous

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista North resident contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis is a danger to the community at large.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos