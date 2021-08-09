To the Editor:

A letter from Gerard Ragan, where he uses a demeaning descriptor to describe people with whom he disagrees, is as childish as his letter. In another obvious and inane attempt by Democrats to slander Gov. DeSantis in advance of an election, Mr. Ragan opines that all of Gov. DeSantis’ daily actions are because, “I am running for President of the U.S.”

Apparently, Mr. Ragan has inside knowledge that no one else has. I haven’t heard Gov. DeSantis declare a run for the presidency. In fact, he hasn’t, which renders Mr. Ragan’s whole letter just another unfounded accusation without merit.

He accuses “ Trumpublicans” of “smoke screening” when his whole letter was just that, smoke screen of disinformation about our governor.

Here we have another Trump Derangement Syndrome person who can’t shake his hatred of President Trump and now shines his TDS on Gov. DeSantis. Hate will eat you up, Mr. Ragan.

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square