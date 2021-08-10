84.5 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
DUI suspect arrested after crash in roundabout near Village of Fenney

By Meta Minton

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after a single-vehicle crash in a roundabout near the Village of Fenney.

When the investigating officer arrived on the scene of the crash late Sunday night at the roundabout at Warm Springs Avenue and Fenney Way, 28-year-old Josued Giovanny Narvaez Maldonado of Ocala was “stumbling around and excitedly taking pictures with each of the first responders on scene,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The native of Puerto Rico also attempted to walk back to his vehicle, but “slipped and fell in the middle of the road.”

He was transported by ambulance for a medical evaluation at the UF Health-The Villages Brownwood ER. As he was being checked out, a nurse discovered glass shards in his hair where his head apparently hit and damaged his windshield.

He refused to submit to a breath test.

Narvaez Maldonado was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

