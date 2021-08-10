92.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Rubio and Scott vote against $1.2 trillion bi-partisan infrastructure bill

By Staff Report

Florida’s two United States senators have voted against a $1.2 trillion bi-partisan infrastructure bill championed by the Biden Administration.

Marco Rubio and Rick Scott on Tuesday voted against the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

However, the measure received enough support from GOP Senators to pass, 69-30. 

The massive package includes money for repair of 3,500 miles of highway and 400 bridges across Florida. The American Society of Civil Engineers gave Florida a C grade on its infrastructure report card.

The U.S. House of Representatives will likely not take up the bill until the fall.

