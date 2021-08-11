93.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Villager’s son suggests Biden could be impeached over mask mandate

By Staff Report

Lucas Wall

A Villager’s son seeking to strike down the Federal Transportation Mask Mandate and International Traveler Testing Requirement, appeared on Ohio-based WWGH radio’s “Adam the Computer Guy” show Tuesday afternoon to talk about the federal government’s legal filing asking a court to dismiss his case.

During the radio show, Lucas Wall, plaintiff in the lawsuit Wall v. CDC, and host Adam Lepp discussed the possibility President Biden could be impeached for making statements that proposed policies are illegal and unconstitutional, but then ordering them anyway.

“Biden has done this with the Federal Transportation Mask Mandate and the Eviction Moratorium. Numerous federal courts have struck down the moratorium and the Conditional Sailing Order restricting cruise ships from resuming operations,” Wall said.

They also talked about three U.S. representatives suing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for fining them due to refusing to wear masks on the House floor as well as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation as he faces impeachment for sexual harassment, covering up nursing home deaths during the pandemic, and his assumption of authoritarian powers to lock down New York and require masks because of COVID-19. The two further expressed hope California voters recall Gov. Gavin Newsom for his pandemic restrictions, which the Supreme Court struck down multiple times.

Listen to the 45-minute conversation ad-free at bit.ly/WWGH0801021.

