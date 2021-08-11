Wildwood accepts donation of historic properties for downtown revitalization project

The city of Wildwood’s plans to revitalize its historic downtown took a big step forward this week as the city took over ownership of two 1920s-era buildings on Main Street across the street from City Hall.

City commissioners voted Monday to formally accept the donation of the pair of two-story red brick masonry buildings from the Sumter Youth Center.

The city plans to schedule a series of public workshops to help it decide what to do with the newly acquired properties as part of its master plan for the downtown area. Possibilities include a mix of restaurants and entertainment and shopping venues.

“We’ve been working for several years on this, and finally it’s coming to fruition,” said Mayor Ed Wolf. “It opens up some immense potential for Main Street and the development of our downtown.”

The two long-vacant buildings at 101 and 107 S. Main Street are among the few structures in Wildwood still remaining from their era after U.S. 301 was widened to four lanes in the 1960s.

An engineering report prepared by Universal Engineering Sciences recommends replacing the roof and all the windows of the building at 107 S. Main Street, known as the Albritton building, which was built in 1927.

The other building, which dates to 1926, may not be salvageable due to extensive deterioration including multiple areas of roof collapse, decaying wood floors and cracks in the exterior walls.

“The building is no longer structurally stable, and therefore Universal recommends the building to be condemned and demolished since the building presents a safety hazard,” the engineering report states.

City officials had no word on whether portions of the building such as the exterior façade could be saved as part of the city’s plans for the site.

“Right now we’re not exactly sure what the final plan will be,” said Roxann Read, Wildwood’s assistant director for development services.

The city also is looking to purchase the Decades home goods store at 100 Wonders St. directly behind the 1926 building. Valued at $275,000, the store site could serve as the location of a future parking garage, Wolf said.