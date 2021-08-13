Anthony Allen Mullen

Anthony (Tony) Mullen passed away peacefully on Tuesday August 10th surrounded by his wife of 62 years, Sally Mullen, and his children Tony Jr. and Molly Mullen.

Tony whole heartedly loved his family and friends. He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers most of the time. He is survived by 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and by his loving Sisters/Brother in laws; Nell & Joe Miklos and Shelia & Rick Wilson. He was never happier than when he was gardening, grilling, and listening to music on his lanai at his home in The Villages, FL, all made better with a cold Bud Light.

He was a standout football player at Clairton High School and was awarded a scholarship to Wittenberg University where he was the football team captain and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Educational Studies. He went on to earn his Masters of Education at the University of Pittsburgh.

His long career at the Freedom Area School District included many roles where he touched the lives of countless students and colleagues, namely Junior High School Principal and High School Football coach.

He will be deeply missed by all of us who knew him and enjoyed his ever-present smile and sense of humor.

A Mass in his name will be held at 11:30 on Friday, September 3rd at Saint Vincent De Paul Church in Wildwood, FL. A gathering of friends and family will be scheduled once the current Covid crisis has passed. Details will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Little Sisters of the Poor at 1028 Benton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212. https://www.littlesistersofthepoorpittsburgh.org/donate/