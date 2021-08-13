82 F
Friday, August 13, 2021
Dead homeowners leave car behind in driveway in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A car left behind in the driveway at the home of a dead couple has become a problem in The Villages.

The home at 2016 Cordero Court in the Village of Santo Domingo was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors.

The home was purchased for $95,300 in 1998 by John and Helen Fuller. Both are now deceased, according to Community Standards.

2016 Cordero Court
A car remains in the driveway at this home at 2016 Cordero Court in the Village of Santo Domingo.

A complaint about overgrown grass, weeds and an inoperable vehicle in the driveway was received June 8. The utilities are past due and there does not appear to be a mortgage on the property. The couple’s daughter has indicated the property is in probate.

A neighbor complained that there is mold growing on the home, but her testimony was not allowed as it was not part of the original complaint that was part of the public hearing.

The board agreed to allow five days for the property to be brought into compliance. If it is not brought into compliance, a series of fines will be imposed.

At least one supervisor expressed frustration with the process.

“We go through this time after time. It seems like there’s nothing we can do,” said Supervisor Jim Cipollone.

