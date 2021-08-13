Mold growing on vacant home raises concerns of officials in The Villages

Mold growing on a vacant home has raised concerns of officials in The Villages.

The home in the Village of Chatham at 17375 SE 76th Corapeake Court was the subject of a public hearing Friday afternoon before the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors.

A complaint was lodged with Community Standards on May 23 about overgrown grass, weeds and mold.

The home is owned by Joan Lisanti and the Elizabeth Sparandeo Estate. Sparandeo is deceased and Community Standards has been unable to contact Lisanti. Staffers were able to track down Sparandeo’s son, Lonnie, who lives in West Palm Beach. He has expressed a willingness to bring the property into compliance but has been coping with some of his wife’s health problems, according to Community Standards. There is a mortgage on the property, but it does not appear to be in foreclosure. The utilities are past due.

The mold on the home was the greatest concern of the CDD 4 supervisors.

“We can’t do anything about the mold?” asked Supervisor Don Deakin. “So it’s not going to be cleaned by us or anyone else?”

Under the current rules, the District only has the authority to cut the grass as part of the deed compliance process.

“I look at the pictures of the mold on the house and if I was the neighbor, I would really be upset. This is just beyond belief,” said Supervisor Cliff Wiener.

The board granted three days to bring the house into compliance. If the house isn’t brought into compliance, a $250 fine will be imposed each time the District has to cut the grass.