79.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 14, 2021
type here...

Oldest home in The Villages to be restored

By David Towns

The oldest home in The Villages will be preserved and restored by the Department of Property Management.

The property known as the Brinson-Perry home was built in 1887 and was expanded over the years.

The home was bought by The Villages in 2002 and moved in 2004 to its current location at the intersection of Buena Vista Boulevard and Bonita Boulevard.

The Brinson Perry home was built in 1887.
The Brinson-Perry home was built in 1887.

The house was originally located in downtown Oxford approximately four miles from its present location. It was built by Hampton Brinson and his wife Charlotte. Over the years the cracker style house was expanded by the Brinson and Perry families.

The cracker style wood frame house was common in this area before the invention of air conditioning . It was characteristically built with metal roofs, raised floors with central hallways which which went from the front to the rear of the home.High ceilings were featured in most rooms. Wrap around porches and verandas provided shade for windows, walls and doorways.

The Department of Property Management will start the rehabilitation of the home by wrapping the structure with a large tent like covering which will then be filled with insecticide to kill any termites which may be in the wood structure. Next they will pressure wash the exterior, replace worn trim and siding followed by painting the entire structure. The 143-year-old house will also receive a new metal roof.

These actions should ensure that this historic house will be available for present and future Villagers to enjoy.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Rating Donald Trump as America’s president

A Village of Winifred resident, in a Letter to the Editor, ponders how history will rank Donald Trump’s presidency.

Could we see a day when spreading COVID-19 is a crime?

A Village of Sanibel resident wonders if a day will come when spreading COVID-19 will be considered a crime. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Thank you to my neighbors in St. James

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. James resident offers thanks for her neighbors who were there for her in her hour of need.

Check your water bill

A Village of Belvedere resident has a warning for his fellow residents. Be sure to check your water bill! Read his Letter to the Editor.

Gov. Desantis is arrogant

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident writes that Gov. DeSantis is unwilling to care for his own citizens.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos