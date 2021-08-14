Oldest home in The Villages to be restored

The oldest home in The Villages will be preserved and restored by the Department of Property Management.

The property known as the Brinson-Perry home was built in 1887 and was expanded over the years.

The home was bought by The Villages in 2002 and moved in 2004 to its current location at the intersection of Buena Vista Boulevard and Bonita Boulevard.

The house was originally located in downtown Oxford approximately four miles from its present location. It was built by Hampton Brinson and his wife Charlotte. Over the years the cracker style house was expanded by the Brinson and Perry families.

The cracker style wood frame house was common in this area before the invention of air conditioning . It was characteristically built with metal roofs, raised floors with central hallways which which went from the front to the rear of the home.High ceilings were featured in most rooms. Wrap around porches and verandas provided shade for windows, walls and doorways.

The Department of Property Management will start the rehabilitation of the home by wrapping the structure with a large tent like covering which will then be filled with insecticide to kill any termites which may be in the wood structure. Next they will pressure wash the exterior, replace worn trim and siding followed by painting the entire structure. The 143-year-old house will also receive a new metal roof.

These actions should ensure that this historic house will be available for present and future Villagers to enjoy.