Lady Lake police arrest suspected drug dealer with loaded gun and cash

Lady Lake police arrested a suspected drug dealer with a loaded gun and cash.

Jamari D’yandre Jones, 19, of Spring Hill, was driving a dark sedan with heavily tinted windows at about 8 a.m. Saturday on Clay Avenue at an estimated speed of 50 miles per hour in 25 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. During a traffic stop, a K-9 unit was summoned to the scene. Jones admitted he had smoked marijuana in the car the previous night.

A bulge was spotted in Jones’ pocket and it turned out to be a loaded Springfield XD9 9mm pistol. A search turned up 18 grams of marijuana, $110 in cash and two digital scales.

Jones was arrested on charges of possession of a weapon without a permit, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $4,000 bond.