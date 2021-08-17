Deed compliance violation fines adding up at home of dead man in The Villages

Deed compliance violation fines are adding up at the home of a dead man in The Villages.

The home at 1671 Sellers Court in the Emmalee Villas in the Village of Mallory Square was owned by the late David Frank Kablitz. He purchased it for $170,800 in 2014 with his wife, who preceded him in death.

Community Standards received a complaint April 27 about a dead palm tree, overgrown grass and weeds at the property. The violation was verified the following day.

Last month, the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors found the property in violation and voted to begin imposing a series of fines at the property, which is in foreclosure and has had the utilities shut off for non-payment.

As of Aug. 2, fines at the property stood at $550, according to Community Standards. A daily fine of $50 is continuing to add to that total.

The property is to be discussed when the CDD 6 board meets at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20 at Savannah Center.