Edward John Maina, of Rochester NY and The Villages, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2021 at the age of 82.

He was predeceased by his two brothers, Robert and Benedict. He is survived by his adoring wife, Peggy Maina (Ankerman); loving daughter Kimberly, loving son Michael, and Mindi; and grandchildren Meghan, Ryan, Philip, Gabrielle and Madeline; siblings Lucia, Yvonne, Richard, and James, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Ed was born on April 1, 1939 in Canandaigua NY to Anthony and Mary Maina. Ed’s biggest loves were his family, the NY Yankees, and jazz music. He served honorably in the United States Air Force Academy Drum and Bugle Corp from 1961-1965. Upon discharge, Ed returned to the Rochester area where he raised his children and worked for the Eastman Kodak company for 28 years. He served as a wonderful role model to his children showing them the importance of hard work and dedication to family. He met his loving wife, Peggy, in 1987, and the two remained inseparable with Ed reigniting Peggy’s love of jazz, the two listening and playing together, and Peggy bringing out Ed’s love of travel and inspiring him to become passionate about golf. During his retirement, he worked in the banking business, which he really enjoyed, and he continued his lifelong love of being in the music field. Ed was an accomplished jazz trombonist and taught himself to play electric bass. His talents shined when performing with groups and well-known musicians in and around the Rochester area. Ed was a gregarious man with a big heart and an infectious sense of humor. He and Peggy had many years of wonderful adventures including the music, travel and golf they both loved, and Ed especially loved having a cold beer at a local bar where he could socialize. He and Peggy have five beautiful grandchildren. With the birth of each one, Ed just lit up, and they both enjoyed the adventures of being grandparents together. Being around his grandchildren brought Ed tremendous joy.

Although his health deteriorated over the past several years, he never gave up and will remain a hero to his wife and those who loved him.

A graveside service will be held at 1PM Monday, September 13, 2021 at White Haven Memorial Park (Meet at main gate) 210 Marsh Road Pittsford, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children hospital.