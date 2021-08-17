Sumter County Detention Center deputy dies of complications from COVID-19

A Sumter County Detention Center deputy has died of complications from COVID-19.

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the passing of Detention Deputy Michael Taylor due to complications from COVID-19,” said Sheriff Bill Farmer.

He said Taylor was “dedicated” to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, starting his career as a detention support specialist and then being promoted to detention deputy.

Taylor leaves behind a wife, Shannon, and their four children Kaleb, Kalyn, Kyler and Kaden.

“We would also like to ask that you keep Deputy Taylor’s family and our Sumter County family in your thoughts and prayers during this unthinkable time,” the sheriff said.