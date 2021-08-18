94.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
DUI suspect transported by ambulance to local ER after crash in Wildwood

By Meta Minton

A drunk driving suspect was transported by ambulance to a local emergency room after a crash in downtown Wildwood.

Daniel David Lester II, 27, of Lakeland, “had been all over the road,” according to witnesses who saw his vehicle sideswipe another vehicle Monday night on Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He attempted to leave the scene of the crash.

A police officer suspected Lester had been drinking. A Sumter County EMS ambulance arrived on the scene and Lester’s “heart rate was high and he could not tell them who the President of the United States was.” He eventually admitted he had consumed “five or six shots of vodka.”

Lester was transported to the Ocala Health Trailwinds Village ER on County Road 466A for a medical evaluation.

He refused to provide a breath sample.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.

