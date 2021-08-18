94.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Son of couple in The Villages beats DUI charge thanks to urine test result

By Meta Minton

The son of a couple in The Villages will not be prosecuted on a drunk driving charge thanks to the result of a urine test.

John Graham MacDonald, 24, who lives with his parents at 5529 Parkyn Ave. in the Village of Monarch Grove, had been arrest April 15 after an American Medical Response ambulance driver called 911 indicating he had spotted an impaired driver neared Sumterville.

During a traffic stop, MacDonald admitted he had been drinking, but claimed he had waited a few hours before getting behind the wheel. He also complained that he had been up since 4 a.m. and was “very tired.” The Coral Springs native stumbled during field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that measured .030 and .038 blood alcohol content, well below the legal limit of .80. He also provided a urine sample.

Last week, the prosecutor’s office announced that MacDonald will not be prosecuted in the case, thanks to the urine test.

“The evidence was legally insufficient to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant was impaired. The defendant’s breath-alcohol level was below the legal limit. The defendant’s urine analysis revealed that no drugs were present in his system,” State Attorney William Gladson said in an announcement that no information would be filed in the case.

