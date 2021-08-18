79.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, August 19, 2021
The Villages garnishing wages of sales representatives who lost legal fight

By Meta Minton

Jason Kranz

Christopher Day

Properties of The Villages has filed legal action to garnish wages of sales representatives who broke away to start their own firm.

Earlier this year after a federal trial in Tampa, The Villages won a $603,700 judgement against Jason Kranz and Christopher Day, former top producers for Properties of The Villages, who broke away in December 2019 to form KD Premier Realty. They lured away fellow Properties of The Villages representatives, including Nanette Elliott and Angie Taylor, who were also defendants in the legal case. They are also facing garnishment of their wages.

Federal law limits the amount to be withheld from salary or wages to no more than 25 percent of any individual defendant’s disposable earnings (the part of earnings remaining after the deduction of any amounts required by law to be deducted) for any period or to no more than the amount by which the individual’s disposable earnings for the pay period exceed 30 times the federal minimum hourly wage, whichever is less, according to legal documents on file in the case.

Kranz has relocated with his wife, Angela, who is also facing wage garnishment, to Lakewood Ranch where he is continuing to sell real estate. It is not clear if Day is still selling real estate as his online presence has been greatly reduced. Elliott and Taylor appear to be selling real estate in the area.

Properties of The Villages also filed garnishment notices against the group’s attorney, former attorney and some financial agencies, including The Villages-owned Citizens First Bank.

