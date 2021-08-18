82 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
The Villages Health offers booster guidance for immunocompromised

By Staff Report

The Villages Health is telling its patients the Centers for Disease Control has suggested it is reasonable for patients who are moderately to severely immunocompromised to receive a booster vaccine.

This is because immunocompromised patients typically have less vigorous immune responses to vaccines and higher risk for infections.  This includes patients with active cancer on chemotherapy as well as patients on chronic immunosuppression for organ transplants as well patients with untreated HIV.

“Given the increasing numbers of patients who are being infected with COVID-19, it is important to socially distance to reduce the risk of exposure,” The Villages Health said in a statement.

The Villages Health will consider a booster for patients with moderate to severe immunodeficiency on a case by case basis.

The Villages Health is steering non-patients to Walgreen’s for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

