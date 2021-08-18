Wildwood woman arrested after allegedly throwing potted plant during altercation

A Wildwood woman was arrested after allegedly throwing a potted plant at a man during a domestic disturbance.

Theresa Cheryl Sharma, 57, was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65 and a misdemeanor charge of battery Monday night by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

An elderly woman said Sharma had grabbed her by the shirt and pulled her to the ground, according to an arrest report. The woman had suffered bruises on her left arm.

A man attempted to “defuse” the situation, but Sharma pushed him and attempted to punch him. Sharma “climbed on top of a chair” and threw a potted plant at him. He was able to dodge it.

Sharma was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $4,000.