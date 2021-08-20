Summerifled man jailed after allegedly stealing security cameras

A Summerfield man has been arrested after allegedly stealing security equipment from his former co-worker’s home.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy responded Thursday to a home on SE 92nd Court in Summerfield to investigate a reported burglary.

The victim claimed a former co-worker, 33-year-old Chase Gregory, left his broken-down truck in his backyard. The victim said that while he was at work, he received a notification on his phone stating there was motion detected inside his home. The victim went to check his camera and the camera was showing it was offline, according to an arrest report. The victim said he drove home and found Gregory in the backyard working on his truck with his girlfriend. The victim went inside the home and saw the window seal bent inwards, blinds moved and a cooler broken. A blink camera and other equipment were missing from the kitchen, the report stated.

He went back outside and confronted Gregory, who claimed his girlfriend needed to use the bathroom, the report stated. The girlfriend later informed the deputy that Gregory had taken the cameras and put them in his truck. She retrieved the cameras and returned them to the victim, the report revealed.

Gregory was arrested and booked at the Marion County Jail. He was held without bond due to the fact he was already on probation at the time of his arrest.