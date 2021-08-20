83.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, August 20, 2021
type here...

Summerifled man jailed after allegedly stealing security cameras

By Sade Teel

Chase Matthew Gregory
Chase Matthew Gregory

A Summerfield man has been arrested after allegedly stealing security equipment from his former co-worker’s home.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy responded Thursday to a home on SE 92nd Court in Summerfield to investigate a reported burglary.

The victim claimed a former co-worker, 33-year-old Chase Gregory, left his broken-down truck in his backyard. The victim said that while he was at work, he received a notification on his phone stating there was motion detected inside his home. The victim went to check his camera and the camera was showing it was offline, according to an arrest report. The victim said he drove home and found Gregory in the backyard working on his truck with his girlfriend. The victim went inside the home and saw the window seal bent inwards, blinds moved and a cooler broken. A blink camera and other equipment were missing from the kitchen, the report stated.

He went back outside and confronted Gregory, who claimed his girlfriend needed to use the bathroom, the report stated. The girlfriend later informed the deputy that Gregory had taken the cameras and put them in his truck. She retrieved the cameras and returned them to the victim, the report revealed.

Gregory was arrested and booked at the Marion County Jail. He was held without bond due to the fact he was already on probation at the time of his arrest.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

How about a friendly gesture from the Developer?

A Village of Sabal Chase resident is looking for a friendly gesture from the Developer. He’s got a suggestion as to where to start.

Let us end war and seek nonviolent resolution to conflict

Representatives of Veterans For Peace-Chapter 136 The Villages write that he must pay tribute to those who died as a result of the Sept. 11 attacks, but we also must strive to end all wars.

The Villages Buffalo Booster Club grateful for support

The Villages Buffalo Booster Club is appreciative for the support it receives.

Biden/Harris sticker vandalized on Villager’s car

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident bemoans some ”childish” behavior.”

Afghanistan and the Taliban

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor weighs in on Afghanistan and the Taliban.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos