92.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, August 20, 2021
type here...

UF Health-The Villages Hospital nearly at capacity due to spread of COVID-19

By Meta Minton

UF Health-The Villages Hospital is nearly at capacity due to the spread of COVID-19.

“We’ve seen a tremendous increase to the point that just about every available room in the hospital is being used,” said Villager Gary Kadow, a chaplain at the hospital who also serves on the foundation board. “We have quite a few people on ventilators.”

He made the remarks Friday at the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors meeting. He serves as the board’s chairman.

Kadow said the Delta Variant is spreading like Chicken Pox. And it’s the unvaccinated members of the public who are being infected.

“A very, very high percentage (of the people admitted at the hospital) have not had the vaccine. If there is something that can help, I don’t know why you wouldn’t take advantage of it,” Kadow said.

Fellow CDD 5 Supervisor Reed Panos, who spent his career as a surgeon, offered a dire warning.

“There will be more. We are not looking at the end of this for many years. It’s a travesty,” he said.

Meanwhile, Community Development District 8 Supervisor Phil Walker also indicated that the unvaccinated are putting themselves at risk.

He relayed the story of an unvaccinated couple in their 40s who caught COVID-19 when their children brought it home.

“We are in a bubble here in more ways than one,” Walker said.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

How about a friendly gesture from the Developer?

A Village of Sabal Chase resident is looking for a friendly gesture from the Developer. He’s got a suggestion as to where to start.

Let us end war and seek nonviolent resolution to conflict

Representatives of Veterans For Peace-Chapter 136 The Villages write that he must pay tribute to those who died as a result of the Sept. 11 attacks, but we also must strive to end all wars.

The Villages Buffalo Booster Club grateful for support

The Villages Buffalo Booster Club is appreciative for the support it receives.

Biden/Harris sticker vandalized on Villager’s car

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident bemoans some ”childish” behavior.”

Afghanistan and the Taliban

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor weighs in on Afghanistan and the Taliban.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos