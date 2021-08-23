Connecticut woman arrested in bizarre outburst at Village of Pinellas 

A Connecticut woman was arrested after a bizarre outburst in the Village of Pinellas.

A taxi driver called 911 shortly after 7 p.m. Friday after 45-year-old Jeanne Verbanic of Westhaven, Conn., appeared to be intoxicated and attacked him, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She had left a home in the Perdido Villas and began walking toward the Village of Pinellas gate.

A deputy spotted Verbanic on the sidewalk and attempted to make contact with her, but she pushed him away and refused to comply with his commands. She walked away and began “yelling profanities.” When deputies attempted to place her in handcuffs, Verbanic began “violently thrashing her body on the ground.” She also tried to kick the deputies. She was placed in a squad car where she continued to kick the door and yell profanities.

EMS responded to the scene, but she refused medical treatment.

She was arrested on a charge of battery on a law enforcement officer. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting bond.