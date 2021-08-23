85.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, August 23, 2021
type here...

Connecticut woman arrested in bizarre outburst at Village of Pinellas 

By Meta Minton

Jeanne Verbanic
Jeanne Verbanic

A Connecticut woman was arrested after a bizarre outburst in the Village of Pinellas.

A taxi driver called 911 shortly after 7 p.m. Friday after 45-year-old Jeanne Verbanic of Westhaven, Conn., appeared to be intoxicated and attacked him, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She had left a home in the Perdido Villas and began walking toward the Village of Pinellas gate.

A deputy spotted Verbanic on the sidewalk and attempted to make contact with her, but she pushed him away and refused to comply with his commands. She walked away and began “yelling profanities.” When deputies attempted to place her in handcuffs, Verbanic began “violently thrashing her body on the ground.” She also tried to kick the deputies. She was placed in a squad car where she continued to kick the door and yell profanities.

EMS responded to the scene, but she refused medical treatment.

She was arrested on a charge of battery on a law enforcement officer. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Democrats want to blame Trump

A Miona Shores resident can’t believe that the Democrats want to blame former President Trump for the situation in Afghanistan. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Commissioner hijacked meeting to promote wife’s cause

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident claims a Sumter County commissioner ignored the major issue at hand to promote his wife’s cause.

Stop debating who is at fault

A Village of Alhambra, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that we need to stop debating who is at fault for the debacle in Afghanistan.

Sick of non-Villagers coming in on golf carts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident argues that non-residents are coming into The Villages in golf carts and partaking of amenities that should be reserved for Villagers.

Poor quality road resurfacing in Sumter County

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses his disappointment in the poor quality of road resurfacing in Sumter County.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos