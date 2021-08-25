91.5 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Congressional office can assist with constituents’ passport problems

By Congressman Daniel Webster

Congressman Daniel Webster

A constituent contacted our office concerning a delay in his minor son’s passport application. The application was submitted five weeks prior to the family’s date of international travel, but due to delays within the Department of State (DOS) related to COVID-19 lockdowns, there was concern the passport would not arrive in time. My staff contacted DOS on his behalf and requested expedited shipping in order to ensure the constituents’ ability to travel. Shortly after following up, the passport was delivered to the family and they were able to travel as planned. When possible, I encourage travelers to delay scheduling international travel until receipt of your passport or allow six months’ processing time between submission and your scheduled travel. If you are experiencing an emergency (urgent business travel, funerals, visiting a terminally ill family member, etc), you may be able to schedule an appointment by calling (877) 487-2778. If you are experiencing an emergency and are unable to obtain an appointment, please contact my staff at 352-241-9220. Visit my Passport Assistance webpage for more information.
Constituent services is a critical element of our congressional office. The federal government is a massive operation, and my office is available if you ever need assistance in navigating the bureaucracy or cutting through red tape. We are here to serve you.

U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

 

