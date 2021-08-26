81.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, August 26, 2021
23-year-old resident of The Villages arrested on drunk driving charge

By Meta Minton

Tiffany Crystal Green
A 23-year-old resident of The Villages was arrested on a drunk driving charge after apparently getting lost in Leesburg.

Tiffany Crystal Green, who lives in the Katherine Villas in the Village of Mallory Square, had been driving a black Pontiac Vibe at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday when she violated a red light, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.

She appeared to be “confused about where she was,” the report said.

“I live just down the street here in The Villages,” she told police.

The officer who wrote the arrest report noted that Green was “several miles away from The Villages.”

It appeared she had been drinking and she indicated she had already called her father to obtain a taxi. She admitted she had consumed alcoholic beverages earlier that evening.

She struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .150 and .164 blood alcohol content. Green was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

