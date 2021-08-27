$452,208 to be spent on roadway improvements near Sumter County Service Center

Sumter County will begin a Powell Road improvement project near the Sumter County Service Center at Pinellas Plaza in The Villages. The total cost of the project is $452,208.

The work will commence the week of Monday, Aug. 30 and is expected to end before the last week of September. Lane closures will occur at night between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The milling and resurfacing will begin at the north side of the County Road 44A and Powell Road intersection and continue to the southern approach of the County Road 466A and Powell Road intersection. The project will include installing a directional median opening and a concrete driveway separator at the Sumter County Service Center driveway.