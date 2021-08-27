Baxley and Hage among speakers at Christian Family event at Brownwood Hotel and Spa

The Christian Family Coalition Florida will host its 2021 Sumter, Lake & Marion Legislative Victory Breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Brownwood Hotel and Spa in The Villages.

The purpose of this breakfast is to update the faith community on the results of the 2021 Statewide Legislative Session in Tallahassee and to acknowledge the support from the members of The Villages delegation in securing the passage of key legislative priorities during the regular session.

Speakers will include state Senators Dennis Baxley and Keith Perry along with State Representatives Anthony Sabatini, Brett Hage, Joe Harding, Keith L. Truenow and Stan McClain.