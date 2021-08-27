82 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, August 27, 2021
type here...

Joseph J. Farrell

By Staff Report

Joseph Farrell
Joseph Farrell

Joseph (Joe) J. Farrell passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at the age of 86 in The Villages, FL.

He was born in Scranton, PA and proudly served in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Germany. After retiring from active duty, he graduated from University of Scranton. A lifelong educator, he was an Assistant Principal for 34 years Scotch Plains, NJ before retiring to Florida. Until his death, he served as the President of the local division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church.

Joe was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Joe is survived by his wife of 58 years, Maryann; daughter Mari O’Neill (Paul) of Glen Ridge, NJ, sons Bill (Jessica) of Moorpark, CA and Peter (Stephanie) of Lutherville, MD; sister Mae Walsh (Jack) of Scranton, PA; and ten grandchildren: Katie (Thomas), Matthew (Tori), Tommy, Kristen, Jack, Brandon, Jared, Emily, Julia, and Aidan. Joe was preceded in death by his brother Thomas (Chris) and daughter Katie Stogner (Eric).

Joe was a loving and devoted husband, a doting father and engaging and proud grandfather. He was a humble and devout Catholic, who dedicated his life to serving others and spreading joy, love, and gentle kindness for all of his 86 years.

Visitation will be from 5 – 7 p.m. on Friday, August 27 at Beyer’s Funeral Home in Lady Lake, FL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 28 at 8:30 a.m. at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in Lady Lake. A private interment will take place at a later date.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

It’s a national shame

A Village of Largo resident contends the President Biden’s performance has been a national shame. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Overcrowding at town squares

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has a suggestion to control overcrowding at the town squares.

President Biden and his boy Hunter

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident offers his thoughts on President Biden and his son, Hunter.

Did Harold Schwartz want apartments at town square?

In a Letter to the Editor, a former Villager, now living in Port St. Lucie, expresses doubt that Harold Schwartz ever dreamed that apartments would be put in at town square.

Something needs to be done about crowding at town square

A Bridgeport at Lake Sumter resident is fed up with outsiders taking over the town squares in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos