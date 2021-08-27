Joseph J. Farrell

Joseph (Joe) J. Farrell passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at the age of 86 in The Villages, FL.

He was born in Scranton, PA and proudly served in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Germany. After retiring from active duty, he graduated from University of Scranton. A lifelong educator, he was an Assistant Principal for 34 years Scotch Plains, NJ before retiring to Florida. Until his death, he served as the President of the local division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church.

Joe was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Joe is survived by his wife of 58 years, Maryann; daughter Mari O’Neill (Paul) of Glen Ridge, NJ, sons Bill (Jessica) of Moorpark, CA and Peter (Stephanie) of Lutherville, MD; sister Mae Walsh (Jack) of Scranton, PA; and ten grandchildren: Katie (Thomas), Matthew (Tori), Tommy, Kristen, Jack, Brandon, Jared, Emily, Julia, and Aidan. Joe was preceded in death by his brother Thomas (Chris) and daughter Katie Stogner (Eric).

Joe was a loving and devoted husband, a doting father and engaging and proud grandfather. He was a humble and devout Catholic, who dedicated his life to serving others and spreading joy, love, and gentle kindness for all of his 86 years.

Visitation will be from 5 – 7 p.m. on Friday, August 27 at Beyer’s Funeral Home in Lady Lake, FL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 28 at 8:30 a.m. at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in Lady Lake. A private interment will take place at a later date.