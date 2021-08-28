Florida motorists can now sport Tampa Bay Bucs’ Super Bowl plate

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers specialty license plate has been redesigned and is now available at all tax collector offices and license plate agencies across the state.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers specialty license plate was enacted during the 1994 legislative session. As of July 1, 2021, there were 47,621 valid registrations of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers specialty license plate. This is the plate’s third redesign. The revenue collected annually from the sales of this plate is distributed as outlined in section 320.08058 (9)(b), Florida Statutes.

Floridians interested in purchasing the newly designed Tampa Bay Buccaneers specialty plate, or one of the many specialty license plates offered in Florida, are encouraged to visit their local tax collector or license plate agency. A complete list of Florida’s specialty license plates can be found on the department’s website.