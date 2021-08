The office of U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio will host in-person and virtual mobile office hours this week in The Villages to assist constituents with federal casework issues.

The opportunity to take advantage of the opportunity will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 2 at Laurel Manor Recreation Center. You can RSVP here.

These office hours offer constituents who do not live close to one of Rubio’s eight regional offices a more convenient way to receive federal casework assistance.