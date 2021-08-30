91.3 F
The Villages
Monday, August 30, 2021
Gov. DeSantis needs to declare a state of emergency

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

As Florida is experiencing one of the worst peaks in COVID-19 since the pandemic began, it is time Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency. Not doing so denies our state federal funds and assistance.
Our medical professionals need more than banners proclaiming them heroes.
Least of all, the medical profession does not need another snake oil, self-proclaimed “doctor” making their job infinitely more difficult.
Our hospitals need staff, ICU beds and refrigerator morgue trucks. They need a governor who does the job he has been elected to do.
“Doctor” DeSantis needs to declare a state of emergency. He needs to stop the “magic” act – we can see behind the curtain.
Hard as it is, Governor, the truth is: Sometimes you’re wrong.

LaVonne Joyce
Village of Bonnybrook

 

