Lee Carnahan, a longtime resident of The Villages, passed away unexpectedly while doing the thing he loved most, playing an evening round of golf with his family. Lee passed away on August 17, 2021, at eighty-six, surrounded by his loved ones.

Lee was born in Versailles, Pennsylvania, in September 1934 to Ruth and Earl Carnahan. Lee was the oldest of six children. He attended Liberty High School in Ohio, where he was classmates with Ruth. Little did they know at the time, they would spend sixty-four wonderful years married. After four years of service in the US Navy, they began a family. While raising his four children, he graduated from Youngstown State University with a degree of Science in Business Administration. He continued as Operations Engineer for US Steel and retired after thirty-two years. Soon after, he resumed employment with Ogden Martin Systems as Chief Engineer, overseeing twenty-seven facilities. Lee fully retired at the age of sixty-two.

Despite retirement, he never ceased being an engineer. Forever a problem solver and tinkerer, Lee committed his life to being a servant leader to this family, faith, and community.

Lee devoted his time to being a husband and father, cherishing every moment he spent with family. His devotion was most notable in his attention to detail, especially in crafting a memorable evening. His children brought out the best of his cooking, from soup to nuts and a cocktail in between.

Lee became an accomplished pilot and loved to fly. He became qualified on multi-engine planes, flew charters, and became a certified airplane mechanic for fun. He enjoyed playing golf, sailing the waters, and flying the skies. At home, Lee enjoyed reading technical books, listening to music, and spending time with his family.

He was a spiritual man involved in the church choir and bible studies. Above all, Lee believed in “loving people and using things, and you use things and love people.”

He was an incredible man who will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Lee is survived by his wife, Ruth Carnahan; his children, David and his wife, Sharon, Jane and her husband Jerry; Katherine and her husband Bill; his siblings, Roger, Janet, Carolyn, and Ruthie; and his seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Lee joins his daughter Nancy and her husband Ronald and brother Arthur in heaven.