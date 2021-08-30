88.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, August 30, 2021
type here...

Morse bridge embankment project will be delayed if water doesn’t recede

By Meta Minton

A $1.265 million project at the Morse Boulevard bridge embankment could be on hold for another year if the water level does not begin to recede at Lake Sumter.

Bruce Brown, head of District Property Management, didn’t hold out much hope for the water level going down when he reported on the bridge embankment project Monday morning before the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

He recommended waiting 60 days to see if water levels begin to drop, but with the heavy rain being experienced it doesn’t appear the water level will be going down any time soon at the lake.

“This is a project that really needs to be executed in the dry season,” Brown said.

That would mean a major traffic inconvenience during the winter months, the height of the snowbird season.

The good news is the traffic headache would not be suffered this season. The bad news is that the price of the work could rise if the project is delayed another year.

“We’re fighting the water level, the same thing we’ve been fighting for five years,” said PWAC Chairman Don Wiley.

The sloughing problem at the bridge has been discussed and debated for years by PWAC members. In 2019, PWAC took a fresh look at the project and agreed last year to spend $130,000 on professional service toward a Geoweb stone reinforced slope.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Responding to letter from Bruno Falvo about Sumter County meeting

A Village of Ashland resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor critical of Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller.

Cost to repair sinkhole at Moyer Recreation Center

A Village of Caroline resident is wondering why the Project Wide Advisory Committee doesn’t have insurance to cover sinkhole damage. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Gov. DeSantis needs to declare a state of emergency

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s time for Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency to combat the deadly toll of COVID-19.

We need an investigation into sinkholes

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident wonders why there is no insurance to pay for the cost of sinkhole repairs at a pond.

Villager objects to ‘false’ attack on Gov. DeSantis

A Village of Piedmont resident is objecting to a “false” attack on Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos