Richard W. Rine, 90, devoted husband and wonderful father, passed away at home Saturday morning, August 21, 2021 in Fruitland Park, FL after a brief illness.

A service conducted by Moose Lodge #1271 will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, August 27 at Beyer’s Funeral Home in Lady Lake. The family will receive visitors after the service until 5:30 p.m. Graveside service with military honors and internment will be at Highland Memory Gardens in Pecks Mill, WV on Saturday, September 4 at 11:00 a.m.

Richard was born March 5, 1931 in Grantsville, WV to Albert James and Ida Grace (Valentine) Rine. He was preceded in death by his wife and best friend of over 61 years, Dolores Jane Justice of Boone County, WV. He is survived by his son, Michael (Fruitland Park) and daughter, Donnagail Carr (St. Louis, MO); grandchildren, Carolyn Rine Adelman and husband, Ian (Rosenberg, TX), Elizabeth Carr (Washington, DC), and Alicia Carr (St. Louis); sister, Minnie Fox (New Cumberland, WV); and several nieces, nephews, and friends. Born eighth of ten children, he was preceded in death by brothers Donald, Doyle, and Phillip, and sisters Leona DeWitt, Louise Carey, Mary Ireland, Wilma Nestor, and Patricia Robinson.

Richard attended Grantsville High School and worked for the Hope Natural Gas Company, before enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1950. While still in Grantsville, Richard was introduced to Dolores, who was studying at nearby Glenville State College, and they began a lengthy letter-writing courtship. Following his final tour on the USS Midway, she accepted his proposal, and after a whirlwind seven-day engagement they married in Charleston, WV on July 7, 1953.

The couple lived in Fredericksburg, VA while Richard completed his five years of naval service, then they moved to Charleston in 1956 as he began his 30-year career with American Airlines, where Michael and Donnagail were born.

Richard was transferred to Detroit in 1963, and as the children grew, he actively supported them in their school activities, particularly the Boy Scouts: he was the camp cook and fish fry chef for Troop 1736 in Wayne and volunteered with the Detroit Area Council of the BSA. He also served as a mentor with Junior Achievement.

Richard and Dolores retired to Florida in 1988, where he was active in Leesburg-The Villages Moose Lodge #1271. He was named “Moose of the Month” three times in his years of service and “Moose of the Year” in 2005 and was awarded the Blue Fellowship Jacket. Richard also assisted with the production and distribution of the monthly Moose newsletter and, in 2005, was awarded the Moose International Shining Star Award in Journalism for the Best Newsletter. Additionally, Richard was a member of the Eustis Elks Lodge and American Legion Post 219 in Fruitland Park.

Together, Richard and Dolores joined Community United Methodist Church in Fruitland Park in 2007. Avid travelers, they visited all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and Europe and they enjoyed cruises to Alaska, the Pacific coast, the Caribbean, Colombia, and Aruba, as well as a voyage through the Panama Canal.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Moose Charities, 15500 International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539, or a charity of your choice in Richard’s name.