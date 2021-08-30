Villager in Mercedes arrested on DUI charge after nearly crashing into squad car

A Villager in a Mercedes was arrested on a drunk driving charge after nearly crashing into a police officer’s squad car.

Curtis Clay Calka, 67, who lives on Allure Loop in the Village of Buttonwood, was at the wheel of a white 2017 Mercedes at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Sumter County Service Center at Pinellas Plaza when he almost struck the Wildwood police vehicle.

During a traffic stop, an officer noted that Calka had bloodshot eyes, was slurring his words and was unable to answer simple questions. He had also urinated on himself, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

He agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises and removed his flip flops. He nearly fell “multiple times” during the exercises and the officer had to end them due to concerns for Calka’s safety. He refused to provide a breath sample.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.