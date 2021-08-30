88.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, August 30, 2021
type here...

Villager in Mercedes arrested on DUI charge after nearly crashing into squad car

By Meta Minton

Curtis Clay Calka
Curtis Clay Calka

A Villager in a Mercedes was arrested on a drunk driving charge after nearly crashing into a police officer’s squad car.

Curtis Clay Calka, 67, who lives on Allure Loop in the Village of Buttonwood, was at the wheel of a white 2017 Mercedes at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Sumter County Service Center at Pinellas Plaza when he almost struck the Wildwood police vehicle.

During a traffic stop, an officer noted that Calka had bloodshot eyes, was slurring his words and was unable to answer simple questions. He had also urinated on himself, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

He agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises and removed his flip flops. He nearly fell “multiple times” during the exercises and the officer had to end them due to concerns for Calka’s safety. He refused to provide a breath sample.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Responding to letter from Bruno Falvo about Sumter County meeting

A Village of Ashland resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor critical of Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller.

Cost to repair sinkhole at Moyer Recreation Center

A Village of Caroline resident is wondering why the Project Wide Advisory Committee doesn’t have insurance to cover sinkhole damage. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Gov. DeSantis needs to declare a state of emergency

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s time for Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency to combat the deadly toll of COVID-19.

We need an investigation into sinkholes

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident wonders why there is no insurance to pay for the cost of sinkhole repairs at a pond.

Villager objects to ‘false’ attack on Gov. DeSantis

A Village of Piedmont resident is objecting to a “false” attack on Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos