Letter wrongly blames Biden for ‘debacle’ in Afghanistan

To the Editor:

Mr. Larry Moran asserted in a previous Letter to the Editor that President Biden’s is responsible for the disaster that occasioned our country ending the 20-year war in Afghanistan.

He has publicly said this. It is irrelevant what President Trump would have done. We simply will never know. Contrast this with President Trump who never owned his election loss but instead led an insurrection on Jan. 6 that is still tearing this country apart.

Michael MacDonald

Village of Virginia Trace