Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Questions can be submitted ahead of Gov. DeSantis’ town hall in The Villages

By Staff Report

Gov. Ron DeSantis with his wife Casey

Questions can be submitted ahead of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ town hall event set for Wednesday afternoon in The Villages.

The event is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa. Doors will open at 3 p.m. It is a ticketed event and all tickets have been claimed.

The governor will be accompanied by his wife, Casey.

Those who wish to submit questions ahead of the event can do so at https://bit.ly/090121DeSantis

DeSantis was in The Villages this past week when he announced the opening of a monoclonal antibody treatment site at the Barnstorm Theater at Brownwood.

