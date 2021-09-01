Rebuttal to ‘Crucial opportunity for climate action’

To the Editor:

A recent Villages-News.com Opinion piece called “Crucial opportunity for climate action” is an excellent conglomeration of … he said, they said, sky is falling, send money, yada, yada, yada. This type of rhetoric is the alarmists’ classic method of creating scary scenarios, with ever-changing deadlines, and we “know what’s best for you” advice. This is how they obtain approval to raise your taxes, while limiting your air-conditioning to reduce CO2 — which by the way — is the breath of life for all life on earth.

With all their hyperbole, they never address the one issue which defines their “global warming” alarmism. And what do you think that would be? Oh, how about temperature? You’re getting warm. Or, how about how much has the earth’s atmosphere warmed? You’re getting warmer. OK, how about … how much of this warming is man-made? Bingo. Correct.

You will never hear them answer that question. This is why Al Gore and his minions have conveniently said, “The debate is over.” And this is why they never agree to a public debate. They know the answer, but are afraid to reveal it. To do so exposes climate change alarmism fraud.

Yes, the climate is changing — because it always changes. We are great at making trash mountains … but making the climate change … that’s wishful thinking. Bottom line; “man-made” climate change is a nothingburger. For more information, see my YouTube video called “Manmade Climate Change is a Nothingburger.”

John Shewchuk

Village of Calumet Grove