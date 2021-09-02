Wildwood woman jailed after disturbance in which ‘multiple people’ involved

A Wildwood woman landed behind bars after a disturbance in which “multiple people” were involved and were “shouting and arguing” in the street.

Wildwood police responded Tuesday afternoon to the 500 block of Peters Street where 47-year-old Ursula Lynette Gathers was involved in an altercation with another woman, according to an arrest report. Gathers, who weighs 245 pounds, charged toward the other woman and had an “aggressive demeanor.” Police witnessed Gathers strike the woman in the back of the head with her fist.

When officers attempted to take Gathers into custody, she pulled and twisted away. She was ordered to cooperate with police, but refused to do so.

Gathers was arrested on charges of battery and resisting arrest. She was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center as she was also wanted on several Lake County warrants.