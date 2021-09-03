82.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, September 3, 2021
type here...

Service manager arrested on theft charge at Action Gator Tire

By Meta Minton

Joseph Michael McRobbie
Joseph Michael McRobbie

A service manager has been arrested on a theft charge at Action Gator Tire on County Road 466 in Oxford.

Joseph Michael McRobbie, 50, of Fruitland Park, was taken into custody Thursday at the tire service center. The New Jersey native is accused of defrauding the business of $1,422, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation revealed that McRobbie would create repair orders for customers’ cars and then deleted the items for the orders leaving a zero balance on the receipt. The customers paid in cash and McRobbie kept the money for himself, the report said.

Action Gator Tire on County Road 466 in Oxford
Action Gator Tire on County Road 466 in Oxford

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $4,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Impeach Biden and Do-Nothing Harris

A Village of Alhambra resident, in a Letter to the Editor, fears the worst crisis America is facing is in the White House.

Polls support work of Biden Administration

The author of a Letter to the Editor suggests that polls support the work of the Biden Administration.

Visit by Governor and Mrs. DeSantis to The Villages

A Village of Briar Meadow resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to the coverage of a visit by Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis to The Villages.

The man and his watch

A Village of Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is furious that President Biden appeared to grow impatient when the remains of 13 service members killed in Afghanistan arrived at Dover Air Force Base.

Biden left billions of dollars worth of military equipment in Afghanistan

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends it’s time for President Biden to be impeached or resign.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos