Service manager arrested on theft charge at Action Gator Tire

A service manager has been arrested on a theft charge at Action Gator Tire on County Road 466 in Oxford.

Joseph Michael McRobbie, 50, of Fruitland Park, was taken into custody Thursday at the tire service center. The New Jersey native is accused of defrauding the business of $1,422, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation revealed that McRobbie would create repair orders for customers’ cars and then deleted the items for the orders leaving a zero balance on the receipt. The customers paid in cash and McRobbie kept the money for himself, the report said.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $4,000 bond.