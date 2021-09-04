85.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, September 4, 2021
type here...

Beautiful Rainbow Over The Village Of Hemingway

By Staff Report

This beautiful rainbow was spotted over Mariel Way and Jace Place in the Village of Hemingway. Thanks to Diane Williams for sharing!

Beautiful Rainbow Over The Village Of Hemingway
Beautiful Rainbow Over The Village Of Hemingway

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Dr. DeSantis may not be offering best medical advice

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that “Dr. DeSantis” may not be offering Floridians sound medical advice.

Impeach Biden and Do-Nothing Harris

A Village of Alhambra resident, in a Letter to the Editor, fears the worst crisis America is facing is in the White House.

Polls support work of Biden Administration

The author of a Letter to the Editor suggests that polls support the work of the Biden Administration.

Visit by Governor and Mrs. DeSantis to The Villages

A Village of Briar Meadow resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to the coverage of a visit by Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis to The Villages.

The man and his watch

A Village of Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is furious that President Biden appeared to grow impatient when the remains of 13 service members killed in Afghanistan arrived at Dover Air Force Base.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos