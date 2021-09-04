JoAnn Kay Buchanan passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL on August 28th, 2021 at the age of 77.

JoAnn was born in Superior, Wisconsin on March 21, 1944. She was incredibly strong and overcame many health challenges over eleven years, having Parkinson’s, two heart attacks, cancer and many other surgeries. Growing up with four siblings in Superior in a small home forged her deep love of family and always having a positive mindset. JoAnn graduated from Superior Cathedral High School in 1962. After high school, she lived in California for five years and was able to enjoy many adventures with her sisters in Newport Beach. Her destiny called her back to Superior where she met her husband, Robert Buchanan Jr. JoAnn & Robert were married for over fifty one years. Together they raised two children and built a life in Superior until they retired to The Villages, FL in 2004.

JoAnn was an empathetic and loving woman who would always be there for anyone no matter the circumstance. Her heart was filled by spending time with her children, grandchildren, lunches and game nights with friends, curling, golfing, extended family gatherings and cheering on the Green Bay Packers. It was in her nature to make sure everyone was included and having fun. Many groups were fortunate to have JoAnn as a member: The Superior Curling Club, Nemadji Womens Golf Club, St Francis Church in Superior, Wi. She retired from the City of Superior after working over twenty years as an Office Assistant. In The Villages, she was a member of North Lake Presbyterian Church& The Wisconsin Club Paradise.

JoAnn is survived by her husband Robert Jr, daughter Kristine (Chad West), son Dave (Lisa), grandchildren Ruby and William, brother Richard Gambeski (Diana), sisters Carol Swanson and Diane Sain (Bob) and many nieces/nephews and friends in Superior, WI and The Villages, Fl. JoAnn’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Janet Little, who provided in-home care during the last three years, for her love and compassion. Preceding her in death were her parents, Stanley and Mary Gambeski, brother Stanley Gambeski Jr., brother in-law Leslie Swanson, brother in-law Thomas Buchanan, father & mother in-law, Robert & Marjorie Buchanan and nephew Paul Buchanan. May she rest in peace with them.

Memorial contributions may be made to: North Lake Presbyterian Church, Student Ministry; 975 Rolling Acres Road; Lady Lake, Florida 32159. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in both Florida and Wisconsin.