Mary L. Markle passed away August 24th, 2021 at her home in Wildwood, FL.

Born in Fond du Lac, WI, she would go on to work as a supervisor in the banking industry and marry her husband, Frank, to whom they would spend more than 50 years together. She was known for a good many things including her love for animals (especially horse) and a number of different hobbies such as golf, bingo and cards.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Paula Caracci and her husband, Larry, and Kim Ransom; her brother, David; four grandchildren including Paul Caracci, Ryan Pannemann and Ann Pannemann, and 3 great-grandchildren.