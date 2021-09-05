88.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 5, 2021
type here...

‘Sir Douglas’ to offer British view of American Revolution in talk in The Villages  

By Staff Report

Doug Hughes
Doug Hughes

The Villages Chapter of SAR (Sons of the American Revolution) will host Doug Hughes as their speaker at their meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at Captiva Recreation Center.

Doug Hughes, a native of upstate New York, received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Hawaii. His career as a trade association executive spanned 44 years in Honolulu, Washington D.C. and Albany N.Y. He has also served as a state government lobbyist and, for six years, manager of 14 commerce clause lawsuits against 10 states.

Hughes moved to The Villages in 2012 and lives in the Village of Polo Ridge. Doug’s twin passions for the past 25 years have been early American history and his family genealogy. He has taught his Colonial New England History course twice at the Lifelong Learning Academy in Saratoga Springs N.Y., as well as eight times here at The Enrichment Academy. Eight years ago Hughes added another course (“Our U.S. Constitution”) expanding upon his interest in sharing insights about the early American heritage.

At the September SAR meeting he will be appearing as “Sir Douglas from London,”presenting the British view of the American Revolution. Visitors are welcome.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

JFK warned us

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident contends that President John F. Kennedy tried to warn us.

Showcase of Talent supports scholarships

The director of Showcase of Talent is inviting Villagers and their guests to the Sept. 17 show at La Hacienda Recreation Center. The $5 entry supports local scholarships. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Dr. DeSantis may not be offering best medical advice

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that “Dr. DeSantis” may not be offering Floridians sound medical advice.

Impeach Biden and Do-Nothing Harris

A Village of Alhambra resident, in a Letter to the Editor, fears the worst crisis America is facing is in the White House.

Polls support work of Biden Administration

The author of a Letter to the Editor suggests that polls support the work of the Biden Administration.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos