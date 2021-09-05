‘Sir Douglas’ to offer British view of American Revolution in talk in The Villages  

The Villages Chapter of SAR (Sons of the American Revolution) will host Doug Hughes as their speaker at their meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at Captiva Recreation Center.

Doug Hughes, a native of upstate New York, received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Hawaii. His career as a trade association executive spanned 44 years in Honolulu, Washington D.C. and Albany N.Y. He has also served as a state government lobbyist and, for six years, manager of 14 commerce clause lawsuits against 10 states.

Hughes moved to The Villages in 2012 and lives in the Village of Polo Ridge. Doug’s twin passions for the past 25 years have been early American history and his family genealogy. He has taught his Colonial New England History course twice at the Lifelong Learning Academy in Saratoga Springs N.Y., as well as eight times here at The Enrichment Academy. Eight years ago Hughes added another course (“Our U.S. Constitution”) expanding upon his interest in sharing insights about the early American heritage.

At the September SAR meeting he will be appearing as “Sir Douglas from London,”presenting the British view of the American Revolution. Visitors are welcome.