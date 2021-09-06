90.2 F
The Villages
Monday, September 6, 2021
Pimlico Recreation Center will be getting fresh wallpaper

By Staff Report

The Pimlico Recreation Center will be closed for wallpaper replacement Tuesday, Sept. 7 through Thursday, Sept. 30.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the PimlicoRecreation Center at 259-6990.

