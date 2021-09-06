Thomas G. Nickerson Sr.

Thomas G. “Nick” Nickerson, Sr., 84, of Norwich, CT passed away on August 30, 2021. Nick was born August 2, 1937 in New London, CT to Leonora Giri Nickerson and Milton T. Nickerson. After graduating from New London High School, he joined the National Guard Reserves where he served as a Sergeant 1st class. In 1958, Nick began his career at Electric Boat in Groton, CT where he retired as a Ships Manager in 1992.

He was predeceased by his loving wife of 54 years JoAnn (Ellis) Nickerson who passed away in 2012. After retiring, Nick and JoAnn moved from their longtime home in Norwich, CT to The Villages, FL. While living in The Villages, he enjoyed his part time job driving for The Villages Taxi and playing Poker with the guys.

Nick is survived by his son Thomas G. Nickerson, Jr. and wife Kris of Norwich, CT along with two grandchildren Kayla Gauthier of Lisbon, CT, Thomas R. Nickerson of Bozrah, CT and two great grandchildren, Millie and Nathan Gauthier.

Nick was predeceased by his brothers Harold Nickerson, Robert Nickerson and his sister Tina Stage. He is survived by his sisters Lenore Brochu of Waterford, CT and Dolores Anderson of Ennis, TX

He was a member of the Norwich Elks Club BPOE #430 for many years. After his family, Nick’s next love was driving and taking care of the numerous vehicles he owned over his lifetime. His passion started with his muscle cars in the 60’s and continued with the numerous Corvette’s he owned later in life.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 10am in the Cathedral of St. Patrick, 213 Broadway, Norwich, CT. Burial will take place immediately following at St. Joseph’s Cemetery on Boswell Ave., Norwich, CT.