Villages Parrot Head Club to hold two-day blood collection in honor of 9/11

The Villages Parrot Head Club will be sponsoring their Annual 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive where donors can give blood to help assure their is a sustainable supply.

“The Parrot Heads are holding blood drives during this challenging time when so many traditional blood drives have not resumed,” said Pat Michaels of OneBlood.

The event will be held over two days – from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11 at Fire Station #44 at 3035 Morse Blvd. in The Villages.

Generally healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. Photo ID is required.

Find out more at www.oneblood.org/villages

A few notes about safety at the event: