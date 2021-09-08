Driver airlifted from Waterfront Inn has no memory of chaotic multi-vehicle crash

A driver airlifted Sunday night from the Waterfront Inn has no memory of the chaotic multi-vehicle crash.

The 75-year-old woman from Riverview left Cody’s Original Roadhouse at Lake Sumter Landing shortly before 7 p.m.and was “having difficulty walking with her assisting medical walking device,” according to a witness who spoke with an investigator from the Florida Highway Patrol. The witness asked the woman if she was “OK,” and the woman “replied nodding her head in a positive manner,” according to the accident report. The witness saw the woman “get sick and vomit in her hand.” She climbed behind the wheel of her gray 2019 Infiniti Q50 and begin to back out of her parking space.

She then began driving toward the parking lot of the nearby Waterfront Inn. A witness said her car took off, “Like a bat out of hell.”

The woman’s car went on to collide with multiple vehicles in the hotel parking lot, including three golf carts – a gold 2105 Yamaha golf cart whose owner was not immediately identified, a green 2015 Yamaha golf cart owned by The Villages Golf Cars and a white 2018 Atomic golf cart owned by a Villager.

The woman was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Treatment having “suffered a severe medical episode,” the report said.

In a followup conversation with the investigator, the woman’s daughter said her mother was stable and “does not remember” the chaotic crash. The woman is being transferred to a rehabilitation facility due to “suspected neurological medical concerns.”