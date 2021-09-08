89.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Woman arrested after leading law enforcement on high-speed chase in Ocklawaha

By Meta Minton

Ashley Query
Ashley Query

A woman was arrested after leading a Marion County sheriff’s deputy on a high-speed chase in Ocklawaha.

Ashley Margaret Query, 26, of Ocala, was at the wheel of a vehicle “traveling at a high rate of speed” at about 2:30 a.m. Monday on County Road 25, according to an arrest report from the sheriff’s office. A deputy began pursuing her vehicle which was traveling at 100 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone.

After Query finally stopped, she was taken into custody and placed in a patrol vehicle. As she was being booked at the Marion County Jail, the deputy checked his patrol vehicle and found that Query left behind a blue bag which contained a powdery substance identified as cocaine.

Query is facing felony charges of fleeing from law enforcement and possession of cocaine. She was booked at the jail on $12,000 bond.

