Dale Edward Mennell, 74, lost his valiant 25 year battle with Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis on September 3, 2021 at Chatham Glen Healthcare and Rehabilitation,. Dale was born August 14, 1947 and raised in Beaver Falls, PA. He graduated from Northwestern High School in 1965. He attended Indiana University of PA graduating with a BS in Education.

Dale taught middle school social studies for 33 years for Montgomery County Public schools in Rockville, MD. He was proud of his winning girls’ softball teams. But Dale’s passion was scuba diving. After an introductory class in a pool on Paradise Island, Bahamas, he went on to become a master scuba diver instructor for 20 years with Columbia Scuba in Columbia, MD certifying over 440 students. He loved the thrill of diving with sharks. He dove in such exotic locations as Tahiti and Bora Bora.

In 2003, Dale and Laurine retired to The Villages, FL where Laurine still resides. Dale loved the freedom of getting around on his custom golf cart. He was an active member of the Royal Oak Social Club and the Water Buffalos, a men’s water aerobics group. His children and grandchildren were the joy of his life.

Dale was diagnosed with MS in 1996. In 2014 he went into long term care. He faced every day with a positive attitude and smile on his face.

Dale was a loving husband of 52 years to Laurine and father to three amazing daughters: Jennifer Van Buskirk (Roy) of Dallas, TX; Shannon Goodwin of Brooklyn, NY; Heather Randazzo of Miami, FL.

He was affectionately known as Demi to his 11 grandchildren: Justine and Ty Van Buskirk; Elle, Francesca, Rowan and Stella Goodwin; Kai, Lola, Tomas (Andrea), Francisco (Stephanie), and Clara Randazzo.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Edward and Mildred Mennell. He is survived by his sister Connie Baker and nephews Matt and Shawn Baker and Brien Mennell of Beaver Falls, PA. Donations may be made on his behalf to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Dale will be interred in the Neptune Memorial Reef off the coast of Miami.